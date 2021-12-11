State Street Corp Takes $161,000 Position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of BurgerFi International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI opened at $7.26 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

