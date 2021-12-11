State Street Corp Sells 397,741 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.30% of SeaChange International worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.75 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

