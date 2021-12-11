State Street Corp Raises Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 130.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

