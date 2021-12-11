State Street Corp Has $195,000 Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.14% of United Security Bancshares worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

