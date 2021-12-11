State Street Corp Decreases Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,679 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of Exicure worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exicure by 28.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.46 on Friday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Exicure from $7.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

