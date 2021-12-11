STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,993,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

