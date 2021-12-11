Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

SPRB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.90. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

