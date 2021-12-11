Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 3,138,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75. Sprinklr has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $670,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 515.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

