Spire Wealth Management Sells 798 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

