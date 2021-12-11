Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.70 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

