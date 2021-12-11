Spire Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.