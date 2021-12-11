Spire Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

