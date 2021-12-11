Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

