Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00210166 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

