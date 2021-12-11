SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 205,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,191. The company has a market capitalization of $877.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SpartanNash by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $1,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

