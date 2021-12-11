Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE:LUV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

