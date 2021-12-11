Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

