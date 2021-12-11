Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Up 3.5%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 891,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

