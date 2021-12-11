Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

