Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stake Lessened by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

