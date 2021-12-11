Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Set at C$5.50 by TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been given a C$5.50 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOT.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market cap of C$335.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

