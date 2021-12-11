SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

NYSE:SLG opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 40.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SL Green Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

