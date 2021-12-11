Sizzle Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 14th (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Sizzle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Sizzle Acquisition had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SZZLU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.21.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.