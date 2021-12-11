Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 447,812 shares of company stock worth $18,248,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

