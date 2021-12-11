Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.28 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.