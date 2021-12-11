Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.