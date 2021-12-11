SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. Analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.0100502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

