SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Director James Antal Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $569.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.