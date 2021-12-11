Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

