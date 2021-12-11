SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 0.3% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $149,666.96 and approximately $155.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,603.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.68 or 0.08284800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00320268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.87 or 0.00935886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077694 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.34 or 0.00403966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00279320 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

