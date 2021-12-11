SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.88.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:S opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
