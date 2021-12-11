SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

