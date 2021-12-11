Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Cap of $74.31 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $74.31 million and $15.85 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00020487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

