Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.
SMTC opened at $87.21 on Friday. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $2,042,864. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
