Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.60. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.97. 146,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

