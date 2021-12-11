Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $20.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,695 shares of company stock worth $97,234. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 1,190,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,710. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

