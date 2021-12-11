SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $16.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCWX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 72,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

