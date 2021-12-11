Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.