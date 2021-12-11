Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rayonier in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,066,000 after buying an additional 87,992 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.