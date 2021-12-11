ScPrime Reaches Market Cap of $25.75 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and $20,107.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00028212 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,275,067 coins and its circulating supply is 39,591,456 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

