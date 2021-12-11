Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.67 ($81.65).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €59.90 ($67.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($82.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.38.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

