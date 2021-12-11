Scott Imhoff Sells 13,000 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Imhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 44.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $6,367,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

