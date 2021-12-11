Scott Imhoff Sells 13,000 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scott Imhoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00.
Cambium Networks stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 44.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $6,367,000.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
