Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.50 to C$33.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAMOF opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.