Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

