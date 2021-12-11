Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.91.

CNHI opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

