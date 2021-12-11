salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

