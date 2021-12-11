salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 8th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.