Sakura (SKU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $429,351.00

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sakura has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura has a market cap of $7.43 million and $429,351.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.18 or 0.08260676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.34 or 1.00068348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.