Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.50 and its 200-day moving average is $615.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.