Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 682,876 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 107,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.05 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09.

