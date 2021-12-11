Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 461 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $126.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

